Have the Teletubbies fallen down the Bitcoin rabbit hole?

The Teletubbies – a massively popular kids’ TV show – sent tongues wagging in the crypto world today as Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po adopted laser eyes and dropped a curious hint about Bitcoin.

A tweet from the official Teletubbies account teased “Eh-Oh…what could the Teletubbies be possibly hiding from us? Stay tuned for something BIG this week”.

The eyebrow-raising message was accompanied by a picture of Po and Tinky Winky sporting laser eyes – a recent image modification among crypto enthusiasts.

Speculation as to what the ‘BIG’ something is was rife tonight with popular theories ranging from Teletubbies tokenisation, NFTs or just the build up to an elaborate April Fool prank.

Another interesting theory is that the characters in the 25-year-old global phenomenon have perhaps partnered with an exchange to become figureheads – similar to the Shiba Inu dog associated with Dogecoin.

This notion isn’t without substance, especially given the replies from some industry giants.

Binance were quick to reply to the Teletubbies tweet with a simple “what”, while Kraken went one step further with a meme of Tinky Winky “on my way to buy some more Bitcoin”.

Wilder theories also abound, including the suspicion that Elon Musk’s many children are such fans of the Teletubbies that their billionaire father is going to tokenise them.

The original series of Teletubbies – from Stratford-upon-Avon TV company Ragdoll and filmed in a farmer’s field just outside the town – ran on the BBC from 1997 to 2001 and even led to a number one single called Teletubbies Say Eh-oh in December 1997.