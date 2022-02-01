Has the falling price of Bitcoin turned a corner?

The price of Bitcoin has been steady again over the past 24 hours. The Bitcoin price is up nearly three per cent this morning at just above $38k, having yesterday climbed above $38,500 for the first time in more than a week.

It’s been a bad month for Bitcoin, but we’ve ended on something of a high. Can we build on it from here in February?

The big news this morning is India’s cryptocurrency bill, which was expected today but does not appear to be in the 15 bills the government body is due to released by Parliament. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did, however, announce a 30 per cent tax on any income from the transfer of virtual digital assets.

There’s been a price jump across the board, with Ethereum (ETH) up almost eight per cent to more than $2,700. Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) have both seen price gains in double figures this morning.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,764,520,795,045, up from $1,671,126,847,052 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 31 2022, at a price of $38,647.26. The daily high yesterday was $33,537.18 and the daily low was $36,733.57.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $33,537.18. In 2020, it closed at $9,392.88.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $726.1 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.458 trillion and Tesla is $940.71 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $20,308,471,420, up from $16,168,432,176 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 55.4%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 26, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.94. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 39.91. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The United States needs to recognize that much like the internet, you need to get out of the way.” US Congressman, Tom Emmer, on Bitcoin

What they said yesterday

She ain’t playin’…

I said last year that I wanted to make Arizona the most crypto-friendly state in the nation. I was serious. #BTC #Bitcoin — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 1, 2022

Just a friendly reminder…

El Salvador President: "There will only ever be 21 million #Bitcoin." 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/qbgS9PtJBL — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) January 31, 2022

👀

Objections to Bitcoin



2010: Won't work

2015: Too risky

2021: Bad for the environment



2025: Not fair — Dan Held (@danheld) January 31, 2022

Bitcoin is borderless…

This is why bitcoin wins.https://t.co/OlBMxNkAAI — Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) January 31, 2022

