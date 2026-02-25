Has spring arrived? The weather tomorrow shows drastic change

Londoners have been going outside - here's the update for weather tomorrow

The blue skies and 16 degree temperatures have temporarily inspired Londoners to get outside and enjoy the parks for the first time this year. It has been a welcome respite from the wind and rain, although the latest data from the Met Office suggests that this pocket of sun isn’t going to last, with the weather tomorrow changing back to familiar winter patterns.

Here’s what we know so far as Brits enjoy their first spell of sunshine.

Weather tomorrow shows return of rain

In terms of the weather tomorrow and Friday, London will see the return of grey clouds over the capital, with periods of rainfall. Friday in particular will see more wet conditions, and temperatures dropping back to lows of around seven degrees Celsius. That means temperatures will drop significantly from what many Londoners are experiencing today, perhaps around five degrees.

Over the weekend temperatures will drop further from highs of around 14 to highs of around 11 or 12, although the sun may come out intermittently and the rain is scheduled to hold off.

There are sunny spells again on Monday next week before the return of clouds next Tuesday.

Despite the weather, here are five things to do in London this weekend, whether it rains or stays dry.

It’s the last chance to see Sheridan Smith live on stage

One of Britain’s most lauded stars of the stage takes her last bow in Alan Aycknourn’s Woman in Mind this Saturday evening. The psychological thriller follows a woman who faces mental challenges when she hits her head, but it is also darkly comic, so there’s relief from the more cerebral parts. Until this Saturday, Duke of York’s Theatre.

Sink a few frosty ones at this beer festival

Read more Gloomy Brits’ sluggish spending set to drag on economic growth

It’s all-you-can-drink at this beer festival at a pub in Notting Hill, which is serving brews from over 50 independent breweries. Each five hour session gives guests tasters to as many beers as they can try. Tickets are available for the Friday and Saturday evening sessions. Go to themalltavern.com/new-page

Scoff some excellent Georgian food at this new restaurant

Our reviewer described new Georgian restaurant DakaDaka as “the comfort food we all need right now.” The restaurant near Piccadilly Circus serves shareable plates like Lobio (hummus with kidney beans), kubdari (pork-stuffed flatbread), khinkali dumplings and Chvishtari cheese stuffed cornbread. “In these times of global strife, perhaps the dumplings and cheesy bread of Georgia is the comfort food we need to take the edge off it all,” wrote our reviewer. 10 Heddon Street, W1B 4BX.

Take in the Kew Gardens orchid festival

It’s your last chance to gawp at some beautiful orchids, before Kew Gardens’ annual orchid festival closes for another year. This year, expect floral displays from China, which have taken over the venue’s Princess of Wales Conservatory. There are thousands of types of plant, and bespoke floral installations to celebrate the country’s rich horticultural history. kew.org

Soak up LGBTQ history at the newly updated Queer Britain museum

Queer Britain – the UK’s first LGBTQ museum – just off Granary Square in King’s Cross has unveiled a fresh set of exhibits. They include a part of the AIDS quilt, a display of historical film posters, and specially dedicated sections on Justin Fashanu, the Black Lesbian and Gay Centre and the history of queer print. Entry is free. queerbritain.org.uk

For more things to do in London visit City AM Life&Style