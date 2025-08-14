Harrods stocks padel brand for first time as sport booms

Harrods has stocked a padel brand for the first time as the racket sport continues to expand across the United Kingdom.

Pulco, a UK-based apparel brand, will be stocked in the iconic Knightsbridge department store with the collections designed in the capital.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first padel apparel brand at Harrods,” founder Joe Middleton said.

“This is not only a milestone for our brand, but also for the sport of padel. It’s an inclusive, fast-growing community and we’re excited to lead the way in bringing performance and style to a wider audience through Harrods.”

It comes as Britain has jumped up the leaderboard to become the third biggest market for padel while Great Britain as a whole passed the 1,000 court mark last month.

London and the south east enjoy nearly a third of the 1,000-plus courts in the country, while other areas are becoming more populated by the enclosed racket court.

Padel boom

Globally, 3,000 padel clubs were constructed across the 12 months of 2024 with over 7,000 courts being entered into circulation.

“Honouring padel’s roots is central to everything we do,” added Igo Theo Ian of Pulco. “We are passionate about celebrating the spirit of innovation, friendship and rebellion that defines this sport whilst delivering the finest, most technically advanced apparel in the world.”

Padel chiefs are planning a Ryder Cup-style event next year that will see the best players from Europe take on the top Americas players. It is due to be held in London.

And the sport is on the charge to be included in the Olympic cycle, though it is unable to be picked in time to be part of the next Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

The Pulco range to be showcased in Harrods ranges from £10 – socks – to £480 – padel pack.