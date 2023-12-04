Harrison Street: ESG Goals

Harrison Street, an investment manager focused solely on alternative real assets, executes on ESG activities to create more attractive and higher performing products. As a fiduciary, the Firm strives to leverage ESG to have real impact on long-term returns. The Firm actively works to capture and report the positive impact ESG programs have on building occupancy, length of stay, rent prices and overall building value. To that end, it integrates proven strategies for managing ESG risk and capitalizing on opportunities, including the process in which assets are acquired and developed, partners engaged, and improvements made during the assets’ lifecycle.

The Firm is pioneering in its sustainability efforts by setting an aggressive 2025 goal of a 70% reduction of its carbon emissions, pursuing healthy building certificates in all occupied properties, and ensuring entities that operate their investments meet regularly to discuss best practices and lessons learned. It has been an honour to be recognised as an ESG leader in the industry, and we are committed to sharing best ideas and addressing common issues.