HARMAN and Viasat Collaborate to Enable In-Cabin Voice Calls Over Satellite Communications

MWC Barcelona 2026 – HARMAN, the automotive technology leader and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., announces a new collaboration with Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, to introduce in-cabin voice calling over satellite connectivity. At MWC Barcelona 2026 (Hall 2, Stand #2D51), HARMAN is demonstrating satellite-enabled voice calling capabilities on its Ready Connect Telematics Control Unit (TCU), highlighting how the solution can support anytime, anywhere communication—even in areas with intermittent to no cellular coverage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260301998566/en/

By combining HARMAN’s award‑winning Ready Connect TCU product and Viasat’s proven Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) satellite constellation, the collaboration unlocks a new level of reliable, resilient, ubiquitous connectivity. The SatCom-based voice calling feature facilitates essential communication where low data rate, safety-relevant connectivity is required. Augmenting rather than replacing terrestrial (cellular) connectivity, satellite networks can provide dependable communication in areas with intermittent cellular coverage to enhance safety, support emergency response and maintain continuous connectivity on the road, especially areas beyond the reach of terrestrial networks.

Reliable voice calling, anywhere

Many journeys and commutes span regions with limited cellular network coverage, preventing access to essential services such as emergency assistance or vehicle recovery. For drivers and passengers, lack of cellular coverage can be critical to safety. Aiming to connect the unconnected, HARMAN and Viasat enable voice communication, supporting vehicle users in reaching critical services when it matters most.

The new voice-calling capability leverages HARMAN’s Ready Connect TCU, which supports 4G, 5G and Narrowband Non-Terrestrial Network (NB-NTN) satellite connectivity using the same base solution. Viasat, acting as the Satellite Network Operator (SNO), provides access to its highly reliable satellite network and licensed global spectrum rights, ensuring a high-quality, reliable service backed by decades of operational experience.

Satellite voice calling ensures that drivers and passengers can reliably contact and speak with safety critical services or roadside assistance in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity to provide crucial details in the event of an incident, injury or stranded vehicle. The capability also supports personal calls to update family or friends during unexpected or emergency situations.

Trusted expertise for OEMs

This collaboration centres on enabling baseline voice services over satellite, underpinned by Viasat’s satellite network and HARMAN’s deep heritage in delivering robust, road-ready automotive connectivity. Together, the companies aim to strengthen automotive OEM confidence in emerging SatCom capabilities as a long-term complement to terrestrial networks.

“HARMAN’s MWC showcase underscores our commitment to advancing non-terrestrial network integration and working with ecosystem partners to bring next-generation connected experiences to market. Through our collaboration with Viasat, HARMAN Ready Connect demonstrates how its satellite-enabled architecture, which supports the 3GPP NB-NTN standard, can extend communication beyond traditional terrestrial networks. This includes enabling voice services that facilitate immediate safety and emergency assist applications,” said Dhanaji Khade, Vice President, Ready Connect Business Lead at HARMAN. “Working alongside innovators such as Viasat and building on our legacy of in-cabin innovation, decades of automotive expertise and significant investment in engineering and state-of-the-art technologies, HARMAN is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative in-vehicle products and solutions that elevate safety, productivity and entertainment, even in challenging environments.”

“Satellite connectivity has arrived for the automotive industry,” Sandeep Moorthy, Senior Vice President, Advanced Non-Terrestrial Services at Viasat. “Through our collaboration with HARMAN, vehicles can now connect directly to our satellite network. That means major benefits for drivers all around the world; not only to stay safe when they’re outside of cell coverage, but to access the range of applications that space technology can bring.”

Beyond voice calling: a roadmap to broadband SatCom

Alongside voice calling, the collaboration supports messaging, emergency SOS features and low-data-rate telematics use cases through NB‑NTN SatCom and Ready Connect. This includes benefits like remote vehicle operation, stolen vehicle tracking and remote vehicle diagnostics. These capabilities reinforce HARMAN’s mission to deliver resilient, vehicle‑integrated connectivity experiences that meet evolving OEM and driver expectations.

Looking ahead, the HARMAN and Viasat partnership includes a roadmap to broadband SatCom services enabled by Viasat. This advancement has the potential to unlock additional in‑cabin media services, streaming and high‑bandwidth connectivity—strengthening the future of the software‑defined, always‑connected vehicle.

Built to scale and shipping now

Ready Connect builds on HARMAN’s legacy of innovation and reflects its commitment to road-ready products that deliver intelligent and meaningful in-vehicle experiences. Leveraging Qualcomm’s Snapdragon® Modem‑RF Gen 2 system, Ready Connect provides unparalleled connectivity performance, while maximising upgradability, scalability and usability to meet the evolving requirements of today’s automotive market.

HARMAN’s suite of Ready products are trusted by OEMs globally and are available now for integration, helping automakers reduce complexity, accelerate hardware and software cycles, lower lifecycle costs and deliver rapid, consumer‑focused innovation across evolving vehicle platforms.

Experience Ready Connect at MWC Barcelona 2026

Experience Ready Connect and HARMAN’s newest products firsthand at MWC Barcelona 2026 (Fira Gran Via, Hall 2 – Stand #2D51).

For more information on HARMAN Ready Connect, visit: https://car.harman.com/experiences/ready-connect

For details on HARMAN’s entire product line-up, visit: https://car.harman.com/

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN is a global leader in Lifestyle Audio and Automotive technology. We create intelligent experiences that enrich people’s lives on the road, in their homes, on the stage, and everywhere in between. Our iconic audio brands — including JBL®, Harman Kardon®, AKG®, Bowers & Wilkins®, Denon®, and Marantz® — bring premium sound to consumers and audio/visual professionals worldwide. More than 50 million vehicles globally rely on HARMAN’s technologies to deliver safer, smarter, and more intuitive in-cabin experiences. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., HARMAN has approximately 26,000 employees around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260301998566/en/

Contact

For more information, contact:

Jessica Sader

Communications Manager, Automotive

jessica.sader@harman.com

Company Logo