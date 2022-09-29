Harlequins stars Lend An Ear for portraits to support new mental health campaign

Harlequins and England star Joe Marler is among the rugby players supporting the campaign (Image: Charlie Clift/Lend An Ear)

Harlequins stars have posed for a series of intimate portraits in support of a new mental health campaign, Lend An Ear.

Players and coaches from the London rugby club’s men’s, women’s, academy and wheelchair teams sat for a series of images which focus on their sometimes gnarled ears to promote better listening skills.

England internationals Joe Marler, Marcus Smith, Danny Care and Rosie Galligan are among those featured in the striking black and white shots taken by award-winning photographer Charlie Clift.

Read more Danny Care on Harlequins, England and Premiership derby days

Quins head coach Tabai Matson, who also appears in the campaign, said: “As a squad, listening is at the core of all our activities on and off the pitch.

“We invest a lot of time as a group connecting and checking in on each other.

“Collectively we understand the power of listening and are proud to support the ‘Lend An Ear’ campaign with our foundation.

“It was an honour to lend our own ears to the campaign.”

Quins are set to showcase the campaign, a collaboration between the club’s charitable foundation and non-profit organisation the Photography Movement, at the men’s home game against Northampton Saint on Sunday.

Marler’s gnarled ears are among those featured in the portraits by photographer Charlie Clift (Image: Charlie Clift/Lend An Ear)

The message behind Lend An Ear is that “listening and talking are superpowers when it comes to staying mentally well”.

An online toolkit has been created to help people listen effectively and encourage people to speak.

Quins and England prop Marler, who has spoken frankly about his own mental health in the past, said: “I’d prefer flying but listening is a good superpower.”

For more information on the Lend An Ear campaign and to access the online toolkit, visit http://lendanear.club/