Monday 16 December 2019 2:44 pm

Hargreaves Lansdown recruits Schroders veteran to board


Hargreaves Lansdown has recruited Schroders’ global head of distribution, John Troiano, to join its board as an independent non-executive director. 

Troiano will join the board when he retires from Schroders at the end of 2019, after 38 years at the firm.

He will also join the board of Hargreaves’ subsidiary asset managers, Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers, and the group’s board risk committee.

“I’m delighted to welcome John to the group board,” said Hargreaves chair Deanna Oppenheimer.


Oppenheimer said Troiano’s appointment “reflects the ongoing focus we have in ensuring strong governance.”

“John brings global asset management and investment experience, adding further breadth to the knowledge base and skills of the group board,” she said. 

Hargreaves Lansdown’s shares were up 4.97 per cent in afternoon trading to 2,050p.

