Happy New Year: World says hello to 2022 as millions celebrate across the UK

Millions of Brits welcomed the new year with confetti, drinks, fireworks and cheers across the UK.

As the new year marched across the globe, time zone by time zone, tens of millions of people across the UK waited for 2022 to arrive in Britain, and it sure did when skies across the country were lit up by fireworks just after midnight.

In London, fireworks illuminated the night sky over the Old Royal Naval College in London after the capital’s normal New Year’s Eve fireworks display was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic (below).

Lasers illuminated the night sky over St Paul’s cathedral (above) while drones and fireworks were seen over the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

Greenwich last night

Above: Revellers at Players Bar in Birmingham during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Old Royal Naval College in London earlier this morning

Above: Revellers use a mobile phone to make a call at midnight during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Liverpool Street, London.

Above: Revellers stand in line for entry to a nightclub in the centre of Liverpool on New Year’s Eve.

Below: Police officers detain a man in Birmingham during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Above: A woman talks to a security officer outside the Dorothy Showbar in the centre of Liverpool early this morning, as 2022 had reached the UK.

Above: A group of students celebrate the New Year with sparklers on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill as the limit on the number of people who can take part in events has seen New Year’s Eve street parties cancelled, including the one planned for Edinburgh.

Below: Edinburgh Castle and the Balmoral Clock at midnight at the bells on New Year’s Eve Edinburgh as the limit on the number of people who can take part in events had seen New Year’s Eve street parties cancelled, including the one planned for Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, so-called hangover cures including red ginseng, Korean pear juice and Rapid Recovery show no convincing signs of working, according to a new study published this morning.

With the festive season coming to an end, many may be unsurprised to learn that several popular remedies for the symptoms caused by drinking too much alcohol may be ineffective.