Handshakes all round for Royal winner at York

Trainer William Haggas saddles Royal runner Golden Handshake at York on Saturday

BOTH Andrew Balding and William Haggas have had weeks to remember on the Knavesmire and look set for further success on the last day of the meeting.

The pair are responsible for the front two in the betting for the Melrose Handicap (2.25pm) with the exciting prospects Tarriance and Royal runner GOLDEN HANDSHAKE.

The former dug deep to win at Sandown over this new trip for the Balding team and Juddmonte-retained rider Colin Keane takes over in the saddle.

The beautifully bred son of Frankel will take some beating but is just 4/1 and there may be a little value in taking him on with Haggas’s Golden Handshake at 5/1 with Star Sports.

The trainer has landed this prize twice in the last six years and this horse looked worth a go at this trip when winning at Newbury last month.

It would be no surprise to see Balding’s other runner Fantasy World outrun his odds, but it could be hats off for a Royal winner at York.

Plenty of old friends’ line-up for the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap (4.10pm) with Pocklington and Jubilee Walk looking the obvious ones.

However, at the prices, it’s worth taking a chance on JORDAN ELECTRICS at 16/1 for Jim Goldie and Paul Mulrenan.

The nine-year-old had no luck in-running here on Wednesday when the door slammed shut in his face when just starting to get involved.

He’s a little bit long in the tooth but is just over-priced at 16/1 with Ladbrokes.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Golden Handshake e/w 2.25pm York

Jordan Electrics e/w 4.10pm York