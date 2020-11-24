Hancock says vaccine roll-out could mean a return to normality by Easter

Health secretary Matt Hancock hopes the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine would signal that life could go back to “normal” by Easter.

Speaking today Hancock told a joint session of the Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee: “After Easter, we think we will be getting back to normal.”

At a press conference yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the majority of vulnerable Brits should have received a vaccine against coronavirus by Easter,

Sterling hit a 10-week high yesterday driven partly by vaccine optimism. Yesterday AstraZeneca announced its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects.

Britons are still waiting to hear of what will become of Christmas this year. The health secretary today said he still did not know what Christmas would look like, and that he “very much” wanted to avoid another national lockdown.