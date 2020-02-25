Hammerson's losses widen as retail CVAs dent rents

Retail landlord Hammerson today warned it will cut its 2020 dividend as losses mounted in 2019 after almost half of its tenants renegotiated their rents in a tough year for retailers.



The figures

The real estate giant sank to a £573.8m loss for its latest financial year, up from £173.3m in 2018.



While occupancy rates stayed at 2018’s 97.2 per cent, almost half of shops occupying spaces had agreed company voluntary agreements (CVAs) that meant they were paying their original rents.



That saw net rental income fall 11.2 per cent to £308.5m, down from £347.5m the year before.



That meant investors suggered a 75.2p loss per share, more than triple 2018’s 22.2p loss. Hammerson stuck to a financial dividend of 14.8p per share and a full year dividend of 25.9p to keep them in line with 2018 returns. But it forecast a lower 2020 dividend of 14p per share as it continues to tackle its mountainous debt pile.



Over the course of the year Hammerson slashed net debt 27 per cent to £2.8bn, fuelled by disposals amounting to £975m, far above a targeted £500m. Those included the sale of seven retail parks for £400m.



Why it’s interesting

Hammerson revealed that while occupancy rates stayed flat on 2018, 234 units have been affected by restructuring since the start of 2018. Of 149 affected UK flagship stores, around 135 remain trading, with around 65 still paying their original rents.



“The focus for the 2020 financial year remains reducing debt and strengthening the balance sheet while the backdrop for UK shopping centres in particular remains difficult,” said broker Liberum.



“But continued disposals, while necessary, will result in a lower income-yielding portfolio, with a potential higher capex requirement as the industry becomes more competitive to sustain structurally declining footfall.”



It comes as Hammerson’s rival, Intu, saw shares plunge after a shareholder backed out of the landlord’s £1bn emergency cash call earlier this month.



The fall wiped almost £70m off Intu’s market cap as traders saw it as a lack of confidence in the shopping centre owner.



What Hammerson said

Chief executive David Atkins said:



We have taken decisive action over the past 12 months to reduce debt and significantly reshape the portfolio. Against a challenged retail and investment backdrop, we have exceeded our 2019 disposal target, exited the retail parks sector as we said we would and reduced debt by a third. This delivered nearly £1bn of transactions in the process. With the outlook for the UK retail market remaining uncertain, we believe we should maintain our focus on reducing debt during 2020. In strengthening our balance sheet further, we will create a more resilient business and also generate significant liquidity which could, at the appropriate time, be deployed to create enhanced returns for shareholders. The magnitude of the challenge facing UK retail is significant. However, as brands look to optimise their store estates and strike the right balance between online and physical retail, the best destinations continue to be highly relevant – this is highlighted by the rise in visitor numbers across all our regions. We remain committed to creating a portfolio of exceptional venues and, as we drive a faster pace of change in shifting our brand line-up and repurposing space, we expect to see improved results in the UK. We will build a stronger business for the future with our focus on this, alongside improved performances in France and Ireland, the extensive opportunity offered by City Quarters and the outstanding contribution from premium outlets.



Main image credit: Hammerson