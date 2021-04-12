Birmingham Bullring owner Hammerson confirms talks over £350m sale of UK retail parks

Property giant Hammerson has confirmed that it is in talks over a deal to sell its portfolio of UK retail parks.

It comes a day after reports the Birmingham Bullring owner was set to sell its seven sites for around £350m to Canadian private equity firm Brookfield.

Hammerson told investors this morning that it is in “discussions” with Brookfield over the potential sale but there is “no certainty that a transaction will take place”.

Read more: Hammerson to sell seven retail parks to Canadian private equity player

“The company will provide a further update in due course, if appropriate,” it added in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

Retail properties

It comes after the retail property specialist, which also operates Bicester Village, wrote down the value of its shopping centres and stores by nearly £2bn as Covid-19 saw rental income suffer the biggest fall in its history.

Last month, bosses at Hammerson said its properties were worth £6.3bn at the end of 2020 compared with £8.3bn a year earlier.

Earlier today, the firm said it is continuing to dispose some of its assets in an effort to “further strengthen the balance sheet”.

It revealed it has secured gross proceeds of around £73n so far in 2021 to date.

Read more: Hollywood real estate firm expands £350m east London film studio project

The sale talks come despite Hammerson’s retail parks trading robustly compared to some other areas of its estate during the crisis, as they benefited from large supermarket stores and wide open spaces.

In the first quarter, the group collected 64% of its rent due at retail parks compared with 36% at UK shopping centres.

Hammerson’s retail park portfolio consists of parks in Falkirk, Didcot, Middlesbrough, St Helens, Telford, Merthyr Tydfil and Rugby.

Read more: UK house prices reach new record high as property market booms