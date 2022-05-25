Cineworld, ASOS and Boohoo: The 10 most shorted LSE stocks and the City fund managers that go after them

By:

Cineworld, ASOS, Royal Mail and Hammerson are all among the LSE’s most shorted stocks

Cineworld Group, the world’s second-largest cinema chain, is currently the most shorted UK listed company, according to the most up-to-date London Stock Exchange data.

Some 8.2 per cent of its stock was held short by five investment firms, with New Holland Capital LLC holding the largest short position with 2.4 per cent of the company’s shares.

The next most shorted UK listed companies were ASOS PLC, Dixons Carphone PLC and BOOHOO.com with 7.2 per cent, 6.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent of their stock held short by 8, 6 and 7 investment firms respectively.

The table below, sent to City A.M. by City broker GraniteShares, which studied the LSE data, shows the largest ten short positions in companies that are listed and trading on the London Stock Exchange.

CompanyPercentage of stock held shortNumber of funds shorting the stock
Cineworld Group8.2 per cent5
ASOS PLC7.2 per cent8
Dixons Carphone PLC6.4 per cent6
BOOHOO.com6.2 per cent7
Kingfisher PLC6 per cent6
Hammerson PLC5.1 per cent5
AO World PLC5 per cent7
Naked Wine PLC4.9 per cent5
Royal Mail PLC4.9 per cent5
Metro Bank PLC4.7 per cent3
Source: London Stock Exchange, updated on May 19

Discussing the LSE data with City A.M., Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said: “The combination of worries about global economic growth and inflation has hit confidence and put share prices under pressure with retailers some of the worst affected.”

“The most popular shorted stocks remain some of the largest U.S. technology names, in particular Tesla.”

Will Rhind

With the recent decline in U.S. Technology stocks, sophisticated investors may be signalling they expect further price declines,” Rhind added.

City fund managers

The analysis also shows that GLG Partners LLP had by far the most short positions on UK listed companies of any investment firms with 41.

This was followed by Marshall Wace LLP, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and JP Morgan Asset Management (UK) with 32, 17 and 10 short positions respectively.

Fund ManagerNumber of short positions
GLG Partners LLP41
Marshall Wace LLP34
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited24
Citadel Advisors11
JP Morgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd10
Ennismore Fund Management Limited8
AQR Capital Management LLC8
Citadel Advisors Europe Limited7
Sandbar Asset Management LLP7
AKO Capital LLP7
urce: London Stock Exchange, updated on May 19

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.