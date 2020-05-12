Hamilton film to be streamed from July as Disney Plus fast-tracks release

A filmed version of Hamilton will be available to stream on Disney Plus this summer after the entertainment giant fast-tracked the release of the blockbuster musical.

The original Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s founding fathers favourite will be available worldwide on the streaming service from 3 July — just in time for Independence Day in the US.

Read more: Analysis: Can Disney Plus rescue the House of Mouse?

Disney reportedly paid $75m (£61m) for the global distribution rights to Hamilton, which it originally planned to release in cinemas in October 2021.

But the media conglomerate has altered its plans for the musical in light of coronavirus, offering fans the opportunity to view the smash hit from the comfort of their own homes.

It’s only a matter of time…



Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton — an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way,” said Disney executive chairman Bob Iger.

“In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful.”

The screen version of Hamilton, which has won a raft of awards including 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, was filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016.

Read more: Disney sparks backlash over #MayThe4th hashtag rights claim

Disney will be hoping the high-profile release will help drive subscribers to its nascent Disney Plus service as it battles a sharp downturn caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

The media group now has more than 50m subscribers on its streaming platform, but the closure cinemas and theme parks led to a $1.4bn hit to its first-quarter profit.