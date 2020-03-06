Springfield super fans breathed a sigh of relief this morning after Disney revealed that The Simpsons will feature on its full list of content.



The US media giant sparked outrage last month when the cartoon classic was omitted from an initial list of titles for its upcoming streaming service in the UK.



Read more: Sky confirms Disney Plus deal as it ramps up streaming war chest

But Disney today said that series 1 to 30 of the iconic show will be available, giving access to more than 600 episodes. Series 31 will be available to stream from November.



It came as the House of Mouse revealed its full slate of titles, which boasts more than 500 films, 350 series and 26 exclusive originals.



The service, which launches on 24 March, will feature blockbuster films such as Avengers Endgame and Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo.



Younger viewers will also be able to enjoy Disney classics like Hannah Montana and Forky Asks a Question.



Film fans can subscribe to Disney Plus for an introductory annual price of £49.99, which is available until 23 March. Standard pricing at launch will be £5.99 per month, or £59.99 for a year.



Superhero fanatics will have access to over 20 Marvel films, including Captain Marvel, Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy.



Disney Plus will also host the Skywalker saga, which Star Wars films one to eight streaming on the service. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available at a later date.



Disney’s portfolio also includes Pixar hits such as Toy Story 4 and Finding Dory.



Read more: Breaking: Disney chief executive quits

Sentimental viewers will be given access to Disney’s vaults, with much-loved classics such as Cinderella and The Little Mermaid on the roster.



Finally, major Hollywood films such as Home Alone, Mrs Doubtfire and Avatar will also be available to stream.

