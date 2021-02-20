Hallelujah: Two households to be able to meet outside by Easter

Two households will be allowed to meet outside by Easter regardless of their size, though social distancing measures are likely to remain in place for months.

The new rule is expected to be announced on Monday as part of Boris Johnson’s road map to ease lockdown restrictions, according to reports.

Gatherings of six people from six different households will also be allowed, however it is likely that outdoor social distancing rules, where people should keep two metres apart even when outside, will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The number of new Covid-19 infections in Britain is shrinking by 3 per cent to 6 per cent each day, faster than last week.

Care homes

Care home residents in England will be allowed one regular visitor from 8 March, the government said.

Each care home resident will be able to name one visitor, who will be required to take a Covid-19 test beforehand, wear personal protective equipment during the visit and avoid close contact beyond holding hands.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the measure would allow people to be carefully and safely reunited with loved ones.

“This is just the first step to getting back to where we want to be,” he said.

“We need to make sure we keep the infection rate down, to allow greater visiting in a step by step way in the future.”

Older people living in care homes have been offered the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as part of a programme that has seen almost 17 million shots given to date.

The number of infections in the UK has also fallen from a peak at the beginning of the year, although it still remains high.