Guardian limits app articles, introduces paywall as losses grow

Guardian readers will now only be able to access 20 free articles on the media company’s app as it looks to boost falling revenues amid speculation that layoffs could be on the horizon.

A “successful” trial, almost two years in the making, has introduced an “app meter”, which caps readers of the left-leaning publication every month and asks them to pay to continue. Unlimited free content will remain available on desktop and the mobile website.

A Guardian spokesperson said: “Following a successful trial that began in April 2022, a key element of our global supporter strategy is the evolution of our long-standing paid-for news app through the introduction of an app meter, which asks regular readers to support the Guardian to enable us to continue investing in our journalism and our digital products.”

Last week, the Guardian said it expects to lose around £39m this year due to the fragile advertising market. It prompted editor-in-chief Katharine Viner to tell staff they “should worry but not panic,” according to The Sunday Times.

The Guardian denied that it currently has plans for “significant headcount reductions” but it said it has “made it clear that we have an obligation to manage the organisation as efficiently as possible.”

Sometimes dubbed the ‘Grauniad’, the company is scrabbling for alternative sources of revenue, including subscriptions for new crossword and recipe apps.

It is currently funded by The Scott Trust, a private company founded in 1936, and the sole controller of the Guardian Media Group. In March 2023, the fund was valued at over £1.2bn.

The news website is already partially reader-funded and often encourages its audience to donate or buy a subscription.

“By supporting us, our readers know that they are not only helping to support impactful journalism they can trust, but are also ensuring the Guardian’s independent journalism can be seen by people around the world,” the spokesperson added.

The publishing industry as a whole is suffering due to the advertising market crash and as eyeballs increasingly turn to social media platforms and away from news.

Reach, the publisher of the free-to-read Mirror and Express and Star papers, along with dozens of regional titles, has also been forced to explore subscription models.