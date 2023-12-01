Growing a successful small business: Lessons from the Isle of Man

I knew I would see beautiful scenery, small villages and rugged coastlines when I visited the Isle of Man last month for a business summit, but what I was not prepared for was the sense of interconnectedness driving the business community forward.

It is fascinating to reflect – especially after weeks of speaking to entrepreneurs and businesses both old and new – on how the most interesting stories create the most ambitious businesses.

But it was not until my day became shorter and the sun began to set over the island’s capital that I realised what many people may be missing out on when thinking about business both on and off the island.

I must admit, though, it was my first time to the Isle of Man – and as a London-based American, I am guilty as charged for my lack of knowledge, even when it comes to the famous TT races – one of the most important times of the year for the businesses on the island.

But when I set foot onto the windy Ronaldsway Airport runway, I did not quite realise what the next 48 hours would have in store for me.

Spoiler: It was filled with a whole lot of friendly faces, welcoming businesses, and ambitious entrepreneurial attitudes.

The beating heart of small business

Nestled in the heart of the Irish Sea, the Isle of Man is not the first place you would think of as a bustling centre of entrepreneurship.

However, as I found out, the island’s place in the world has helped its business community.

During my trip I travelled up rolling hills and down rugged coastlines, visiting entrepreneurs and family businesses on the island both old and new.

Some 33 miles long and 13 miles wide, it took us just 40 minutes to get from nearly one end to the other.

But whether it was starting the day off with Outlier in their old milk shed outside of Ballakelly Farm, or roaming around Robinson’s Fresh Foods – the island’s oldest family-run business of nearly 200 years – the theme that connected these businesses became clear.

I was in Fynoderee Distillery and Okell’s Brewery on the way between some of these newest and oldest businesses on the island when it dawned on me that without the support of the community, these small businesses might not be where they are today.

I originally met Rick Dacey and Ian Warborn-Jones of Outlier Distilling Company some months ago when they brought their not-so-tropical island rum to the heart of Islington. When I told them I was visiting the Isle of Man, they wanted to show me what their business was really about.

The grit of entrepreneurship only becomes clear when you have been able to see where a business was born, which in this case was a warm rum-smelling ex-milking shed.

The more I saw, the more I learned entrepreneurship is no easy task.

Outlier Distilling Company, founded by Rick Dacey and Ian Warborn-Jones.

Behind the grit and hard work was an island-wide support network for small businesses.

Indeed, every person I met on the island knew the names of these two entrepreneurs.

“The Isle of Man is a close-knit community where people recognise and support each other’s hustle, which gives a lot of opportunity to work and grow together,” Dacey said.

I am also a firm believer that first-hand experience is the best way to learn — an important part in understanding how entrepreneurship in a community emerges and thrives.

But whether the business is two or two hundred years old, it is not always about where it started. It is about where it has been as well.

I made my way to the other side of the island, visiting Fynoderee Distillery, founded in 2017, and Okell’s Brewery, founded in 1850.

Fynodoree Distillery, founded in 2017 by Paul and Tiffany Kerruish.

For Paul and Tiffany Kerruish of Fynoderee and their local folklore-infused branding, enhancing life for residents and visitors alike is often key.

Tiffany said: “There is an understanding amongst the community that having and taking pride in a diverse and culturally representative local food and drink offering enhances island life for residents and visitors.

“Meanwhile the businesses themselves are bolstered by the recognition their contribution makes and financially benefit from this very strong local support.”

I was fascinated with — and still have so much to learn — about the island’s rich history, but visiting Fynoderee only reinforced my belief that being part of a community was hugely important for these small businesses.

Inside the works of Okell’s Brewery, founded in 1850.

Even Kevin Holmes, head brewer of Okell’s Brewery, likes to consider his job to be much like “making beer with your friends.”

“The community spirit on the Isle of Man is integral to ensure businesses in our sector thrive. The connectivity of the people and environment with Okell’s products, fosters credibility and helps create a loyal customer base,” he added.

And isn’t that what entrepreneurship is all about – Community support, passion, and ambition?

“Nail on the head,” Robinson’s Fresh Food employee, Jay Gore, said when speaking with me about the community aspect of businesses on the island: “Community is core for the whole of the island.”

For Robinson’s Fresh Food, much of its 200-year success could be attributed to its dedication to supporting the rest of the small, local businesses on the island.

The shelves of Robinson’s Fresh Foods stocked with local business ingredients and products.

While I roamed around the aisles of this long-standing family supermarket, I witnessed even more small business support.

The supermarket is known for stocking many of the island’s local business products, furthering this rich sense of interconnectedness I could not help but point out.

“The spirit is to help and try and guide and support these businesses… Everyone wants to see people succeed.”