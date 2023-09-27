Isle of Man’s Outlier Rum holds ‘not-so-tropical island’ takeover in Islington bar

Ian Warborn-Jones and Rick Dacey Co-Founders of the Outlier Distilling Company

The Isle of Man may not be the first island that comes to mind when you think of rum, but local entrepreneurs Rick Dacey and Ian Warborn-Jones are breaking the “perception” that the liqueur is only produced in tropical climates.

Outlier Distilling Company is based out of an old milking shed at Ballakelly Farm in Andreas, a place the pair like to call an “outlier of the British Isles“.

Now expansion is on the horizon due to recent growth, the pair said — despite the pandemic and other challenges many F&B businesses have faced. They have met many of their pre-established goals on time, they said.

These include being stocked in certain well-known outlets, most recently their bottles were added to Harrods’s collection.

But Outlier Rum’s expansion mission doesn’t stop there, as they will soon join Laki Kane, a tropical bar and Thai restaurant located in the midst of Islington’s busy Upper Street, this Thursday for what they say is a “not-so-tropical island takeover”.

“For a nation state of 80,000 people, I think we’re punching a bit above our weight… Part of Thursday is also trying to come across and showcase what the island [of Man] has to offer,” Dacey said.

The Isle of Man is well known for its wider revolution of drinks. It is home to gin distillery Fynoderee, Seven Kingdom Distillery, winemakers Foraging Vintners, and the Kella Distillers.

Although Outlier is part of leading the island’s spirits revolution, Warborn-Jones said there’s a general “perception” that rum only comes from warmer regions, so it was important for them to develop a unique style and portray it to the right audience.

Ran by just the two and help from family and friends, they remain hopeful to expand even further in the next few years with a greater staff and international presence.

The three-week takeover will run from 7pm on Thursday 28 September until 16 October, offering a variety Outlier’s rum-inspired cocktails.