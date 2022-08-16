Big Tech outlier: Apple pushes for three day return to office policy

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple has called on employees to get back into office at least three days a week as the tech giant continues to defy work from home trends that dominate Silicon Valley.

In a memo sent to staff yesterday, Apple chief Tim Cook told all employees at the company’s HQ and nearby offices that they would be required to come in on Tuesday and Thursday.

Staff will then have another day they are required to attend, which will be determined by team managers, the memo seen by the Financial Times said.

It is understood that this new “pilot” system will begin 5 September and this rule will vary depending on location.

“We are excited to move forward with the pilot and believe that this revised framework will enhance our ability to work flexibly, while preserving the in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture,” Cook said. “We also know that we still have a lot to learn. And we are committed to listening, adapting and growing together in the weeks and months ahead.”

Cook said that “in-person collaboration” was “essential to our culture”, and has been seen as an outlier compared to the likes of Google and Meta, which have had flexible arrangement for workers.

Amazon has also told its employees that it is up to team leaders to decide what the remote work policy should be.

Meanwhile, City firms like Freshfields and tech firm Peloton have also been keen to get workers back in three days a week.