Groupon wrapped on knuckles by CMA for consumer experience

The UK’s competition watchdog has given voucher scheme operator Groupon a warning over its treatment of customers.

Refunds and replacement items were sometimes replaced by so-called credits, according to the Competition and Markets Authority.

Groupon has pledged to “cooperate fully.”

The watchdog said: “The CMA has found evidence that Groupon does not always provide customers with the refunds and other forms of redress, such as replacement items, to which the CMA considers they are legally entitled.

“In cases where customers have not been provided with the goods or services that they paid for, they are sometimes only offered Groupon credits instead of refunds.”

Groupon has grown in the UK over recent years, offering vouchers and discounts to members.

The watchdog has become increasingly active in recent years, taking a more strident public role on consumer issues.

