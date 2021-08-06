Greensill-linked fund investors to recoup another $400m from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is set to reimburse another $400m to investors in its supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill Capital, the bank said today.

The latest payout is the fourth instalment since Greensill Capital collapsed earlier this year, taking the total amount returned to investors to $5.9bn.

“Liquidation proceeds will be distributed as soon as feasible until the investors receive the funds’ total net collected liquidation proceeds,” Credit Suisse’s asset management division said on Friday.

“Investors will receive notification of these payments. Management fees are waived with immediate effect.”

The Swiss bank also said it was progressing liquidating all other assets held in the four Greensill-linked funds.

In March and April of this year, $4.8bn was returned to investors in two instalments, while another $750m was returned to investors in July.

