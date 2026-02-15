Greene King weighs job cuts as pub sector braces for cost squeeze

Greene King is preparing to cut around 100 roles as Britain’s second-largest pub operator reviews its cost base against a backdrop of rising taxes and mounting pressure across the hospitality sector.

The brewer and pub group, which operates roughly 2,600 sites across the UK, is understood to be assessing changes to its head office and central functions.

No final decision has reportedly been made.

The move would mark the second restructure in under two years, after Greene King previously reduced roles across head office and field operations in a bid to position the business for what it described back then as “challenging times”.

Sector under strain

The review comes as hospitality businesses grapple with higher employer National Insurance contributions, an increase in the National Living Wage, and looming changes to business rates.

Industry figures show the pressure is already translating into closures.

According to consumer intelligence firm NIQ, there were 382 fewer licensed premises in the final quarter of last year, equivalent to four closures a day.

Casual dining and restaurants accounted for 241 of those losses, while pub numbers also declined.

Karl Chessell, director for hospitality operators and food at NIQ, said the acceleration in closures “shows the toll that relentless increases in operating costs are taking on hospitality”.

“The dip is particularly concerning since it came during hospitality’s most important trading period of the year, when businesses traditionally build the cash reserves to sustain them through the quieter first quarter,” he also said.

UKHospitality has forecast that 540 pubs, 963 restaurants and 574 hotels could close in 2026 without further government support.

Last December, Greene King chief executive Nick Mackenzie warned of a “constant layering of costs” facing pubs, singling out business rates, VAT, energy and wage pressures.

Two potential Labour leadership challengers have also criticised the tax regime.

Angela Rayner told a night-time economy conference: “We’ve got to start looking at the intersectionality of all these challenges and start relieving some of them.”

Meanwhile, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the UK needs “a planning and tax regime that recognises” hospitality’s contribution to the economy.

The Treasury has announced a £300m support package aimed at pubs, but it does not extend to restaurants, hotels or wider retail.

Profits under pressure

Greene King reported sales of £2.45bn for 2024, up 3.2 per cent year on year.

However, it recorded a pre-tax loss of £147.1m, compared with adjusted operating profits of £198m.

The group employed around 1,000 head office staff last year.

Founded in 1799 in Bury St Edmunds, the company brews brands including Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale, and operates both managed pubs and leased or tenanted sites.

Despite the tougher backdrop, Greene King has continued to invest.

It is planning a new £40m brewery at Bury St Edmunds by 2027, replacing its historic 200-year-old site.

And it is far from being alone in tightening costs.

Rival Stonegate, the UK’s largest pub group, has appointed advisers to restructure its operations and has already cut 95 roles, with a further 80 reportedly at risk.

The group is also exploring the sale of up to 1,000 pubs as it seeks to reduce debt.