Green TV: NEP to power broadcast fleet with biofuels

NEP trucks will be powered with recycled biofuels. (Photo/NEP)

TV production giant NEP has announced it will power its UK broadcasting fleet of trucks with recycled biofuels, as part of the company’s green push.

To reach carbon neutrality by 2030, NEP UK will use GD+, a hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) made from organic waste that will require no retrofitting of diesel engines. NEP has also pledged to get rid of lingering emissions through a carbon offsetting programme.

“Switching our fleet to be powered by GD+ HVO is one of the key initiatives we have committed to in the UK to support NEP’s global ‘Project Earth’ environmental sustainability initiative,” Simon Moorhead, NEP UK broadcast services’ managing director.

“We have agreed to responsible business targets that place sustainability at the heart of our operations and business.”

Under NEP’s Project Earth initiative, NEP has introduced the use of renewable energy batteries as well as it has eliminated single plastic use from their productions.