Great British Railways risk repeating British Rail mistakes

The structure of GBR could stifle innovation, reduce accountability, and discourage competition,

Plans for the government’s flagship rail reform body, Great British Railways (GBR), risk reviving the failings of the past if urgent changes aren’t made, a leading think tank has warned.

A new report from the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) cautions that the structure of GBR could stifle innovation, reduce accountability, and discourage competition, particularly from open access operators that have succeeded in driving down fares and improving service.

The proposals, first set out in the Williams-Shapps ‘plan for rail’, would see GBR absorb Network Rail and take over oversight of most of the railway in England.

But CPS rail fellow Tony Lodge said GBR risks becoming “too centralised and too powerful”, without clear regulatory checks.

“No organisation should mark its own homework”

Key among the report’s concerns is the potential watering down of the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

The government has proposed integrating parts of the ORR into GBR – a move CPS warns would remove crucial independent scrutiny of performance, safety, and investment.

“No organisation should be allowed to mark its own homework”, the report warned. “GBR should not be its own regulator.”

The think tank also urged ministers to expand open access operations – private rail firms that run outside franchising agreements – which it says have delivered lower fares and better services on routes like London to Hull and Edinburgh.

Countries like Italy and Sweden have used a similar model to reduce fares by up to 60 per cent and boost passenger numbers.

The CPS wants 10 per cent of long-distance routes to be served by open access operators by 2030.

Read more Regulator blocks Richard Branson’s bid to bring back Virgin trains

Unlocking rail’s commercial potential

The report also highlighted GBR’s opportunity to commercialise its vast rail estate.

Britain’s railways control more than 52,000 hectares of land, including retail, solar, and development opportunities – much of it underused.

Lodge argues GBR must prioritise non-ticket revenue and invest in asset development.

Although passenger numbers have largely recovered to pre-pandemic levels, digital ticketing and infrastructure upgrades remain sluggish.

Labour has pledged to simplify fares and improve tech, but rollouts may stretch into 2026.

Jeremy Westlake, CFO at Network Rail, was named GBR’s first permanent chief executive this month.

He takes over from Sir Andrew Haines in October as the government pushes ahead with full rollout in 2025.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has said it remains committed to “a simpler, more efficient railway that works for passengers and taxpayers.”

But with rail subsidies hitting £12.5bn last year and delays to key upgrades, pressure is mounting to ensure GBR is more efficient than the system it replaces, and avoids the pitfalls that plagued British Rail.