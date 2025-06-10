Government told migrant partners are a drag on UK finances

Migrant partners have a “fiscally negative” impact on the UK economy.

UK government ministers have been warned that migrants who arrive on partner and family visas are likelier to have a negative impact on public finances and essential services, including the NHS.

The independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has told the government that the vast majority of people on partner visas will be “fiscally negative” over their lifetimes.

Its report said that the level of income of sponsors, who may be British citizens or settled migrants, did not influence whether migrant partners benefited the UK economy in fiscal terms.

Although there was a correlation in high levels of earning between sponsors and partner visa applicants, the link was “quite weak” and therefore had little impact on overall findings.

“A non-working, or very low-earning, partner visa applicant will have a negative impact on public finances regardless of whether the sponsor they are joining is earning £20,000 or £60,000,” migrant policy researchers on the MAC wrote.

“Sponsor income is not an accurate way to predict the impact of the partner on broader measures of economic wellbeing for the country as a whole.”

The report, which considered the impacts partner visas have on family life and personal wellbeing, also warned that raising the salary threshold for visas above £29,000 a year could conflict with international law set out in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Article 8 of the ECHR, which details people’s right to a family life, was highlighted as a key impediment to proposals which demanded the salary threshold be raised higher.

It also questioned the previous government’s proposals to base the salary threshold on skilled worker visa thresholds at £38,700.

Migrant policy considered in financial terms

Home secretary Yvette Cooper commissioned the report from the MAC before moving ahead with any decision on migrant policy for partners of UK workers.

But the report concludes that a threshold between £23,000 and £25,000 would be more appropriate if the government wished to ensure families avoided falling into poverty.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary commissioned the independent Migration Advisory Committee to undertake a review.

“We are now considering its findings and will respond in due course.

“More broadly, the government has already committed to legislate to clarify the application of Article 8 of the ECHR for applicants, caseworkers and the courts.”

The report comes as the government is looking to identify savings ahead of the Spending Review amid a difficult outlook for public finances and the UK economy.

An immigration white paper published last month said the government wished to reform the system to promote growth while getting net migration figures down.