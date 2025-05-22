UK net migration almost halves in 2024

Net migration levels have radically fallen.

Net migration was cut in half in 2024 as 431,000 people arrived in the UK, official data has shown, suggesting Tory-era policies have had some of their desired effects.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said fewer people arrived on work and study-related visas while an increase in Brits leaving the UK also reduced net migration levels.

The national statistics body also said the fall in non-EU nationals applying for work was 49 per cent lower compared to 2023 when net migration hit 860,000.

The number of dependants for study-related visas also dropped by 86 percent, meaning 106,000 fewer people arrived in the UK.

The sharp drop is likely to be welcomed by the Labour government.

But Conservative politicians have claimed that the drop in net migration was due to policies it introduced while it was still in government.

Rishi Sunak’s government raised the salary threshold for a skilled worker visa from £26,200 to £38,700.

Social care workers were also told they were not allowed to bring partners or children on their visa while British citizens now have to earn £29,000 a year to sponsor a spouse or partner visa.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the figures were “still too high”.

“We need a binding annual immigration cap, set by Parliament – at much, much lower levels,” Philp said.

The fall comes as Labour have ramped up efforts to curb net migration levels as part of measures to respond to voter concerns and stave off pressure from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

The government’s measures, which include ending special visas for care workers and doubling the time taken for migrants to apply for the right to stay in the UK indefinitely, will lead to 98,000 fewer visas being issued, according to internal analysis.

Keir Starmer has also pushed back against claims that higher immigration boosted economic growth, adding that he wished to put the rights of British workers at the top of his priorities.

Reducing illegal migration was not the main focus of the government’s white paper but small boat crossings across the English Channel this year are on track to hit the highest level since records began.

Illegal migration focus

Starmer and home secretary Yvette Cooper have turned the government’s focus to “smashing the gangs” as a strategy to stop illegal migration.

A UK-based people smuggler was jailed for 25 years earlier this week for helping to organise the movement of more than 3,000 migrants – the first known conviction of someone who organised small boat crossings.

The public purse is facing greater strain as the National Audit Office said the cost of housing illegal migrants in hotels could cost three times more than originally predicted.

The Home Office separately revealed on Thursday that returns of illegal migrants had neared 30,000 since Labour gained power in 2024.

This figure represented a 12 per cent increase on the same period the year before.

But just under a quarter of the total returns were enforced while others were on a voluntary basis.

Nearly 8,000 people did not have a right to remain in the UK of the total returns.