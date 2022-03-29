Government sets boundaries for free lateral flow entitlement as ‘new phase’ of pandemic dawns

The Prime Minister said the tests are “one of our most important lines of defence” and that “we’ve got to make sure we see off Omicron” in response to rumours that he will soon scrap free lateral flow tests in the coming weeks.

Free COVID tests will remain available to certain groups even after the government scraps universal testing from Friday onwards.

According to reports from Sky News, the people that fall within this category are patient-facing staff in the NHS, staff in hospices and adult social care services, some care home visitors, staff in some prisons and staff in high-risk domestic abuse refuges and homelessness settings.

Asymptomatic lateral flow testing will be provided during outbreaks at residential special needs and disability schools, as well as care home staff and residents.

There have also been reports that free testing will continue for some people with COVID symptoms, including for high risk people and certain patients in hospital where a PCR test is required for their care.

The government have announced that rules may change if a new variant emerges.

The policy comes as the pandemic begins to be treated in the same way as other respiratory infections.