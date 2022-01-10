Gove doesn’t deny free lateral flow phase out plans

Michael Gove has refused to deny that free lateral flow tests could be phased out in the coming weeks, after another minister asserted that the government would “absolutely not” charge for the kits.

The housing secretary told Sky News yesterday that lateral flow tests will be free for “as long as we need them”.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi dismissed a Sunday Times report, which suggested lateral flows could be limited to care homes, hospitals and schools, and people with symptoms “within weeks”.

Asked if there were any plans to stop free lateral flow tests, Mr Zahawi told Sky News, “absolutely not”.

Meanwhile, whilst Gove has said this morning that whilst government is doing whatever it takes to beat COVID-19, he did say that it was “impossible to predict” how long free lateral flow tests will be necessary.

He added: “It is the case that in this country lateral flows are free – unlike in many other jurisdictions – they are a vital tool in making sure that we can curb the spread of the infection and also that people who need to isolate do so.

“But, as you pointed out right at the beginning of our conversation, we are moving to a situation – we are not there yet – but we are moving to a situation where it is possible to say that we can live with COVID and that the pressure on the NHS and on vital public services is abating.

The Sunday Times also reported that the NHS Test and Trace system may be scaled back, stating that more than £6bn of public money has been spent on mass testing.