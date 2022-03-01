Government releases £150m bus funding package

Buses and light railway businesses will receive £150m government funding.

The government has released the £150m final tranche of pandemic-related support for buses and light railway services.

Part of a £2bn package set up by the government during the pandemic, the funding is expected to run until October 2022, helping more than 160 operators with services.

“The funding I’ve announced today will ensure millions of us can continue to use vital public transport services, and brings the total we’ve provided to the sector to keep services running throughout the pandemic to over £2bn,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps.

“Not only that, as we look ahead and continue our work to overhaul services and build back better from the pandemic, this funding will also help authorities and operators work together to provide even better services for people right across the country.”

The funding will also be used to foster bus service improvement plans and continue to deliver enhanced partnerships alongside local authorities.

“This latest funding builds on that support and will help keep services running as we emerge from Covid and ensure networks meet passenger demand,” added roads minister Baroness Vere.

The government is expected to invest over £3bn into bus services by 2025, including £1.2bn to improve fares and infrastructure and £525m to foster zero carbon buses.

According to Graham Vidler, chief executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, the funding is welcome but the industry needs to adapt to post-Covid travel patterns.

“Over the coming months operators will be working closely with local authorities to plan future bus networks and introduce plans to grow passenger numbers,” he said. “To aid these local efforts we look forward to working with the government to loudly promote bus travel.”