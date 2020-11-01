New £1.8bn TfL bailout agreed at the eleventh hour

Transport for London (TfL) will receive £1.8bn in government support to see it through until March after a second bailout deal was finally agreed last night.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the capital’s transport network has seen revenue dry up amid the collapse in passenger numbers.

In March TfL received £1.6bn in the government to help it through the initial period of lockdown but this ran out in October, meaning the two parties had to head back to the negotiating table.

Despite fears that a fresh rescue package would come with stringent demands, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that several of the government’s more controversial conditions had been rejected.

These included much-maligned plans to extend the Congestion Charge zone, as well as scrapping all concessionary travel and hiking fares ahead of the rate of inflation.

Khan said that the deal was “not ideal”, but added: “We fought hard against this Government which is so determined to punish our city for doing the right thing to tackle Covid-19.

“The only reason TfL needs government support is because it’s fares income has almost dried up since March.”

The new funding means that the network will be able to continue to run rail and bus services over the winter period.

At the core of the package is £1bn in grants and loans for the next six months, assuming that passenger demand remains at 65 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

TfL said that the total amount of government support could be raised or lowered depending on what passenger numbers were, but it was anticipated that it would provide £1.8bn in total.

However, this still falls short of the £2bn funding shortfall the network is predicting in its revised budget.

Passenger numbers on the Tube are currently running at 33 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, while bus usage stands nearer to 60 per cent.

As part of the Funding Package, TfL will commit to contributing approximately £160m to the forecast funding shortfall in the form of additional income or savings through a mixture of lower spending and cost control.

Transport commissioner Andy Byford said: “Reaching this agreement with the government allows us to help London through this next phase of the pandemic. We will continue to work with the Mayor and the government on our longer-term funding needs.”