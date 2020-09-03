Government needs clearer 'back to work' message, says senior Tory MP

The government has to give clearer and more consistent advice on people going back to their workplaces, according to a prominent Tory backbencher.

Sir Graham Brady, who is chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, said the message coming from ministers was unclear and that people needed “common sense advice”.

Read more: London Tories call for Waterloo and City Tube line to reopen

The government was due this week to begin a push to get people back into the office in a bid to stoke economic activity for bricks and mortar businesses in city centres.

However, the Telegraph reported today that the campaign has stalled due to concerns about the government’s own social distancing restrictions preventing many people to returning to the office.

The messaging has also at times been contradictory from government ministers, with some urging people to get back into the workplace and others striking a more cautious note.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Brady told the BBC there had been a “fundamental problem” in government messaging and that “when the government knows what it wants so achieve, it needs to make sure all of the official advice being issued is in tune with advice being put out by ministers”.

“We’ve really got to get to the point where we have greater consistency so we can have a steady push in one direction, reassuring people and giving them common sense advice,” Brady said.

“What seems odd is that when I and the Prime Minister back in June were urging people that they should feel safe to go back to work, the government’s official guidance remained was that people should work from home where they possibly could.”

Read more: Commuter numbers rise to highest level since end of lockdown

Recent analysis showed just 17 per cent of people had returned to work in the UK’s 63 largest cities — unchanged from June when the lockdown started to lift.

Central London has been damaged by slow footfall recovery, with mayor of London Sadiq Khan saying last month that “empty offices are a big problem for central London”.