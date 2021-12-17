Commons Snapshot: a story of Tory division in two tweets

Covid-19 press conferences have become a common feature of the pandemic. (Photo by Dan Kitwood-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Divisions within the Conservative Party are a gaping hole at the moment. Yesterday, Tory MP and Parliamentary private secretary to Michael Gove Joy Morrissey, shared a tweet just a tad too aggressive. “This is not a public health socialist state” she wrote, trying to silence Chris Whitty, who had been urging people to limit social interactions before Christmas.

Read more Booster jabs to be requirement for NHS travel vaccine passports, says Johnson

After just 30 minutes of voicing her concern over government policy, her tweet disappeared. Then poof, it was replaced by a milder version. “Expert advice is important but decisions must be made by those we elect”, Morrissey wrote.

If even those within government are rioting at Whitty’s advice, you can only imagine the backbenches. Especially seeing as 99 Tory MPs voted against Boris Johnson this week in a bid to stop the introduction of vaccine passports. It looks like when it comes to public health policy the Prime Minister doesn’t hold the reins.