Omicron hospitalisations skyrocket by 67 per cent in London as new Covid restrictions seem inevitable

Britain is fighting a fresh spike in coronavirus hospitalisations, with numbers going up 36 per cent compared with last week.

The number of hospitalisations related to the Omicron variant is climbing rapidly across the UK, with a jump of 67 per cent in London alone.

Across the UK, there were 36 per cent more hospital admissions in the week ended 24 December.

According to the Health Service Journal, hospitalisations for Omicron skyrocket in the capital, where numbers have gone up 67 per cent compared with the week ended 17 December, the highest rate since 23 February.

Other areas of the country – including the North West, the East and the Midlands – have registered a 47, 39 and 36 per cent surge respectively. The South West is the only region where numbers are still going down.

The new data comes amid UK Health Security Agency’s reports stating that people catching Omicron were between 50 and 70 per cent less likely to need hospital care.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to review later today data on the spread of the Omicron variant and decide whether new restrictions are needed ahead of New Year’s Eve, City A.M. reported.

Tory MPs are reportedly attacking the government’s scientific experts in an attempt to discourage Johnson from introducing new curbs.

In the build up to the decision both Joy Morrissey MP and Steve Baker have vocally opposed advice from Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

Modelling by the SAGE committee has also been questioned by Tory MPs, with politicians even instructing the media to discredit pandemic experts according to social media posts, City A.M. reported.

