Brexit: Government to ask Queen to suspend parliament until mid-October

The government is expected to suspend parliament until the middle of October, reducing the amount of time that rebels have to stop a no deal Brexit.

Parliament could be suspended for nearly five weeks, narrowing the timetable in which Remainer MPs are able to thwart the Prime Minister’s plan to take the UK out of the European Union deal or no deal.

The news sent sterling down against both the dollar and the euro amid growing fears of a no deal Brexit.

Multiple outlets are reporting that a meeting of the Privy Council will take place at Balmoral today, to discuss extending the usual conference recess for a further fortnight by setting the Queen’s Speech for 14 October.

The October European Council, where hopes of an 11th hour change to the Withdrawal Agreement are currently pinned, will take place on 16 October.

The BBC’s Laura Kuennsberg reports that Number 10 says “it’s all biz as usual for a new govt, but has [the] useful political side effect that denies MPs time to try and stop no deal”.

James Cleverly, Tory party chairman, tweeted: “Or to put it another way: Government to hold a Queen’s Speech, just as all new Governments do.”

However, opposition MPs did not agree that this was a benign action.

Boris Johnson is trying to use the Queen to concentrate power in his own hands – this is a deeply dangerous and irresponsible way to govern https://t.co/UEn1isXbSp — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) August 28, 2019

If BBC News are correct @BorisJohnson's just thrown down the gauntlet to Parliamentary democracy.



The mother of all Parliaments will not allow him to shut the #PeoplesParliament out of the biggest decision facing our country.



His declaration of war will be met with an iron fist — Tom Brake MP 🔶 (@thomasbrake) August 28, 2019

Best for Britain chief executive Naomi Smith said: “It would make no sense for the Queen to back this deeply undemocratic, unconstitutional and fundamentally political manoeuvre from the government.

“If the Queen is asked to help, she would do well to remember history doesn’t look too kindly on royals who aid and abet the suspension of democracy.”

MPs are currently on summer recess, and will return on 3 September. Conference recess is likely to begin on 11 September – a day before the Liberal Democrats kick off the season.

It was widely expected, however, that recess would be cancelled with all the main opposition parties expected to back such a move, as well as a handful of Tory rebels.

Number 10 don’t believe that they need to win a vote on parliament not sitting between September 12 and October 14 as the break is ahead of a Queen’s Speech — James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) August 28, 2019

Yesterday, opposition MPs agreed to take a legislative approach to blocking a no-deal Brexit, rather than pursue a vote of no confidence (VONC), which would require competing parties to agree on a caretaker government and Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid’s first major speech as chancellor, which was due to take place today, was cancelled at the last minute. It is now due to take place on 4 September, the day after MPs return.

Sources told City A.M. the decision had come from Number 10, and suggested it could be pre-election planning.

“It’s not unfair to say they [Number 10] are talking about one as if it [an election] is happening. The question is when is it happening,” said one.

