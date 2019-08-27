Opposition MPs agree tactics to stop PM’s no deal Brexit

Opposition parties have ditched plans for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, instead agreeing to seize control of the Brexit end game through a legislative takeover.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn held crunch talks in Westminster today, a week before parliament returns from recess, to try and build a consensus around him leading a caretaker government, following a vote of no confidence.

However the rebel alliance, which includes members from the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Plaid Cymru and The Independent Group for Change, is now planning to put forward legislation that they hope will prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The hour-long meeting was “productive and detailed”, a joint statement from the various opposition parties said.

“The attendees agreed that Boris Johnson has shown himself open to using anti-democratic means to force through no deal. The attendees agreed on the urgency to act together to find practical ways to prevent no deal, including the possibility of passing legislation and a vote of no confidence”.

They plan to meet again to thrash out the details, although it is thought one option being mulled would be to recycle the tactic used earlier this year to force an extension to Article 50.

One Labour source played down the suggestion that a vote of no confidence had been dropped as an option, however other parties stressed legislation as the best possible route forward.

“Excellent meeting between all the opposition party leaders this morning. We agree we will work together to stop a no deal Brexit by legislation,” said The Independent Group for Change leader Anna Soubry.

Plaid Cymru added: “Today’s cross-party meeting was positive and productive. All parties have agreed to explore the best possible way of avoiding a crash out Brexit using a legislative approach.”

Previously Downing Street sources said they were preparing for a showdown on 9 September, with MPs expected to use a debate on the Northern Ireland Act as an opportunity to seize control and push through legislation.

Today, the same sources said that date was still the most likely for a parliamentary battle.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to take the UK out of the European Union by 31 October “do or die”. After holding a series of bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Donald Tusk, there has been a “rhetorical shift” on the Withdrawal Agreement, specifically the backstop.

One government source said the agreement, which had been previously deemed closed off, was “no longer sacrosanct”, allowing for an opportunity to “prise open” negotiations.

Johnson is due to speak with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker later today, after the Luxembourgish politician failed to attend the G7 following emergency gallbladder surgery.

He is also expected to travel to Dublin as early as next week, to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, with the hopes of building on his continental charm offensive.

