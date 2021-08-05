Government enlists nightclubs to help boost vaccine take-up in young adults

A series of nightclubs and leading figures in the nightlife industry have signed up to help the government increase the vaccine roll-out among young adults.

Nightclubs like Ministry of Sound will display messaging encouraging people to get the Covid vaccine during events.

Soho venue Heaven, which famously hosts the club night G-A-Y, will also act as a pop-up vaccination centre on Sunday from midday to 9pm.

Industry bodies like LIVE, which represents the UK’s contemporary live music sector, and Safer Sounds, which encourages best practices in the music industry, have also joined the campaign.

It comes after Boris Johnson recently announced that people would need to show proof of being fully vaccinated to enter nightclubs and mass events from the end of September.

Some have speculated that the announcement was a ploy to entice younger people to come forward and take the jab before the virus picks up steam in autumn and winter.

Lohan Presencer, executive chairman of Ministry of Sound said: “It’s incredible to welcome people back on to our dance floor after so long. We’ll provide the music and the good times, people just need to get both their vaccines so we can all keep dancing together safely.”

A little under 70 per cent of 18-30-year-olds have had their first jab, which is far lower than all other age groups.

Ministers have enlisted people like Gareth Southgate and other celebrities to encourage people to take the vaccine, while the government is also considering teaming up with businesses to offer discounts to young people who take the jab.

Dating apps have also joined the cause by offering users badges and stickers to show that they have been vaccinated.