Jab and coke: Heaven nightclub to open a pop-up vaccination centre

Heaven nightclub will be the scene of a very different kind of afters on Sunday afternoon as the NHS opens a new vaccination centre.

Heaven, which is located in Soho and is home to club nights such as G-A-Y, will act as a pop-up vaccination centre from midday until 9pm for all Londoners who have not yet received a jab.

People will be able to walk-in without booking, however tickets are also available on Eventbrite.

Heaven is the latest iconic London space to host a pop-up vaccination centre after places like Camden Market and Twickenham have previously hosted similar events.

“This latest pop-up vaccine clinic at one of London’s best known nightclubs is one of the ways our city is taking the lead on new and innovative ways to encourage people to get vaccinated,” Sadiq Khan said.

It comes as the government is trying to increase vaccine take-up in the 18-30-year-old age group.

A little under 70 per cent of 18-30-year-olds have had their first jab, which is far lower than all other age groups.

Boris Johnson recently announced that people would need to show proof of being fully vaccinated to enter nightclubs and mass events from the end of September.

Some have speculated that the announcement was a ploy to entice younger people to come forward and take the jab before the virus picks up steam in autumn and winter.

Ministers have also enlisted people like Gareth Southgate and other celebrities to encourage people to take the vaccine, while the government is also considering teaming up with businesses to offer discounts to young people who take the jab.

London’s night czar Amy Lamé said: “Nightlife venues have always had the potential to be part of the solution for our recovery so I’m delighted that Jeremy Joseph and the team at Heaven have stepped up to support the roll out of the vaccine.

“This is still the best way in getting us back to the things we’ve missed.”