Government doubles funding for electric car charge points to £10m

The transport secretary has announced a fresh wave of funding to build thousands more on-street residential electric vehicle charge points this year.

Grant Shapps said he hoped to help make it easier to find “affordable, reliable” charge points for electric car drivers by doubling current funding to £10m.

This is enough to build up to another 3,600 charge points across the country, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

Ministers also hope to make information about all public charge points openly available in future, including locations and power ratings.

This could then be integrated into sat navs and route mapping applications.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “We want to make electric cars the new normal, and ensuring drivers have convenient places to charge is key to that.

“By doubling funding again for charge points on streets where people live and opening up data we are helping drivers easily locate and use affordable, reliable charge points whether at home or on the road.”

Britain has more electric car charge points than normal petrol stations – around 17,000 – but there remain significant black spots in rural regions.

Future of transport minister George Freeman said: “The new government is accelerating UK leadership in digitalisation and decarbonisation through our Future of Transport strategy.

“Supporting the smart use of open data for new apps to help passengers and drivers plan journeys, and to reduce congestion and pollution, is key.

“Comprehensive chargepoint data is crucial for mapping charging hotspots and notspots for consumers, to help to drive forward the electric vehicle revolution.

“We urge local councils to make use of the funding available to ensure their residents feel the benefits of cleaner transport.”

