Gove says £350 a month will be given to people housing Ukrainian refugees

People are waiting in line to board on the train to Poland at Lviv train station.

Brits who take in Ukrainian refugees will be given £350 a month as a part of a government scheme, housing secretary Michael Gove has said.

Gove today said more than 3,000 UK visas had now been given out to those fleeing Ukraine, which is up from 1,300 on Thursday.

The government has opened up refugee routes to up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees – those who have extended family in the UK and those who get sponsored by businesses, community groups or local authorities.

It is also unveiling a new package to help arriving refguees, granting them rights to stay in the UK for at least three years.

They will also be granted access to public services, the right to work and the right to claim benefits.

People offering a room in their homes to a refugee will also be given £350 a month.

Gove said that a portal will be set up from tomorrow for people to register their interest in helping refugees.

“There’ll be money available for local authorities…there will be just over £10,000 per individual available to local authorities,” he told Sky News.

When asked about more support for those wanting to help Ukrainian refugees, Gove said: “I’m exploring what I can do. There will be lots of people are seeing what they can do. One in ten say they want to do something to help. It’s a significant commitment. We need to help people.”