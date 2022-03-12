Russian troops abducted Ukrainian mayor after capturing city of Melitopol

Ivan Fedorov was abducted by Russian troops after Russian forces captured the Ukrainian city of Melitopol

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of kidnapping the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, after he refused to cooperate with their demands.

In a video briefing, Zelensky said: “Today in Melitopol the invaders captured mayor of the city, Ivan Federov – a mayor who courageously defends Ukraine and the people of his community.”

In a statement via Twitter, the Ukrainian parliament said a group ten “occupiers” captured Federov and put a plastic bag over his head.

The parliament said Melitopol is now under the “temporary control” of Russian troops.

Melitipol, a city of ~150,000 people in south eastern Ukraine, has previously been referred to as the “gateway to Crimea,” due to its close proximity and strong transport links to the annexed territory.

Speaking via video, Zelensky said: “Obviously, this is a sign of the weakness of the invaders.”

“They did not find any support on our land, although they counted on it, because for years they have been lying to themselves that people in Ukraine were supposedly waiting for Russia to come.”

“They did not find collaborators who would hand over the city and power the invaders,” the Ukrainian president continued.

“Therefore, they have switched to a new stage of terror, when they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of the legitimate local Ukrainian authorities.”

“The capture of the mayor of Melitopol is a crime not just against a particular person, not only against a particular community, and not only against Ukraine. This is a crime against democracy as such,” the president said.