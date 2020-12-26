Gove: Free ports and smart regulation the prize of Brexit deal

Michael Gove has said that free ports, business-friendly regulation and ‘smart’ interventions to support entrepreneurs are the benefits of leaving the European Union.

Writing today, the Cabinet Office minister also says that businesses have the “certainty and the ability to plan for growth and investment.”

Read more: Opinion – forget Brexit, the EU is circling into decline

The UK’s post-Brexit trade deal was struck on Christmas Eve, a week before the UK leaves the single market and the customs union.

It will be ratified in a vote in Westminster on December 30.

Gove writes in The Times that the deal allows Britain to “establish free ports, bringing innovation and investment to parts of the country that have endured economic decline.”

He also pledges to develop “a smarter regulatory framework in new and emerging areas of technology, from the life sciences to AI, which can bring jobs to areas which have been neglected. We can intervene more smartly to support scientists and tech entrepreneurs.”

The CBI welcomed the Christmas Eve accord.

“Firms will immediately study the deals, when they can, to understand the implications for their companies,” the body’s Director General said.

“The UK has a bright future outside the European Union, and with a deal secured we can begin our new chapter on firmer ground.”

Read more: Deal paves way for more negotiations on financial services