Google Cloud flies in Microsoft and Accenture veteran for UK and Africa expansion

Google Cloud appoints new vice president to drive UKI and Africa expansion

Google Cloud has appointed a former Microsoft corporate vice president and 25-year Accenture veteran as vice president for the United Kingdom, Ireland (UKI) and Sub-Saharan Africa, as the tech giant looks to bolster its presence.

The tech behemoth shared the news on Tuesday, with Maureen Costello taking charge of sales strategy and operations across the two markets.

She said “we have a tremendous opportunity to help businesses across the UKI and Sub-Saharan Africa harness the full potential of the cloud, from AI and data analytics to cyber security and sustainability.”

Challenges include the integration of generative AI into business processes, which has been transforming operations, meaning firms need data strategies.

Cyber security also remains a critical concern, with the increasing sophistication of cyber threats requiring advanced security measures to protect organisational data and infrastructure.

Sustainability is also in the spotlight, with tech leaders struggling to balance innovation with environmental responsibility.

The expansion of data centres, has raised concerns on energy consumption and environmental impacts, too.

Her appointment comes at a time of significant growth for the company. In the UK, it has forged partnerships with major organisations like BT, Vodafone, John Lewis & Partners, and WPP.

In Africa, the company launched its first cloud region in Johannesburg in January 2024, and committed $1bn to support digital transformation initiatives across the continent.

Tara Brady, president at Google Cloud EMEA, praised her industry expertise by acknowledging that “her deep understanding of customer needs will be invaluable as we continue to expand Google Cloud’s presence in these key markets”.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to the EMEA leadership team”, she continued.

Google Cloud has been positioning itself as a leader in cloud technology, investing in AI and cloud services to enable organisations across 200 countries in the AI-driven era.