Verizon and Accenture partner to help businesses tackle cyber threats

Verizon business has announced a strategic partnership with global professional services firm Accenture to address escalating cyber security risks.

Together, they aim to strengthen cyber resilience across industries, with a particular focus on mid market and large businesses across the UK.

As cyber attacks become more sophisticated and frequent, the collaboration will launch cyber risk services designed to identify business vulnerabilities and threats.

It will then offer them solutions to respond and recover swiftly from attacks.

Kyle Malady, chief executive of Kyle Malady, emphasised the importance of staying ahead in the rapidly changing cyber landscape.

He wrote in a statement: “We are seeing evolving demands from our customers, and partnering with Accenture is key to scaling our capabilities and delivering innovative products to protect their data”.

Manish Sharma, chief executive of Accenture’s America division, added: “The security landscape is growing more complex, driven by emerging technologies and geopolitical uncertainty”.

He added: “Together, we’ll help businesses prioritise resilience and stay ahead of evolving threats.”

This partnership comes as cyber security concerns rise across all sectors with 50 per cent of UK businesses suffering from a cyber breach last year, according to Crowdstrike’s global threat report.

Threat actors seem to be moving faster than ever, as attackers leverage automation and AI to evade traditional defences.

These tactics make it increasingly difficult for businesses to recognise cyber threats and defend themselves without cyber security expertise.

In 2024, the use of these tools increased by 452 per cent year on year, according to SonicWall‘s recent research.

The same report also found that as attack surfaces expand, the time to exploit vulnerabilities shrinks at the same pace.

Douglas Mckee, executive director of threat research at SonicWall, said: “the data in this year’s threat report underscores a disturbing reality: threat actors are exploiting vulnerabilities at lightning speed, while organisations take far too long to respond”.

“From ransomware surges to the rapid rise in IoT and encrypted threats”, he added, “businesses are increasingly at risk”.