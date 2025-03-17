Gong Cha: Bubble tea chain plans huge UK expansion and 2,000 new jobs

Gong Cha moved its global head office to London in 2019.

Bubble tea chain Gong Cha has revealed plans to open more than 225 stores across the UK and create nearly 2,000 jobs after signing a franchise agreement with a Costa Coffee giant.

The London-headquartered business, which was founded in Taiwan in 2006, said the deal with Jinziex forms part of its wider strategy to reach 10,000 locations across the world by 2032.

Jinziex is a new company led by Diljit Brar, CEO of Goldex; Azha Rehman, founder and CEO of Kaspa’s Desserts; and Steve Falle, managing director of WY&SF Ltd.

Gong Cha currently operates more than 2,100 locations across 28 countries. In the UK, Gong Cha currently runs 13 stores.

In September 2024, City AM reported that Gong Cha fell into the red as its sales in Korea, the US and Australia all took a hit.

Jinziex’s first Gong Cha locations are expected to open in April with stores in Sidcup, Gravesend, Romford, and Hornchurch.

Gong Cha: ‘The UK has huge potential for us’

Paul Reynish, global CEO of Gong Cha, said: “Across Europe we continue to see fantastic interest from potential franchisees keen to bring the world’s fastest-growing tea brand to their market.

“But where it mattered most to us was the UK, which is one of the most exciting markets for us globally.

“After a careful selection process, we’re delighted to partner with Jinziex – a proven and highly respected food and beverage franchise operator – who match our ambitions to become the clear bubble tea market leader in the UK.

“As a market, the UK has huge potential for us. It’s a market that is constantly evolving, ripe with innovation, and made up of consumers willing to try new and exciting products.

“We firmly believe it is one of the most significant markets in the global F&B industry, and one of the reasons we relocated our global HQ to London in 2019.

“Now, with our expanded footprint, we want to play a leading role in shaping the next decade of the UK’s food and beverage industry, while cementing Gong Cha as a household name. We can’t wait to show the UK how tea is meant to be.”

Diljit Brar, CEO of Goldex, added: “Gong Cha is a fantastic global brand with a truly unique customer offer that plays into the heart of changing consumer tastes and trends.

“Leveraging our experience from scaling a highly successful Costa Coffee franchise, our relationships with leading landlords, and operational expertise, we are highly confident that we can scale quickly and ensure Gong Cha becomes a household name.”