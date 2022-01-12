Golf the latest sport to get Netflix documentary treatment

Netflix will this year produce a Drive to Survive style documentary on golf. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Golf has become the next sport to receive the drama documentary treatment from streaming service Netflix.

In a statement, Netflix said: “Netflix is teaming up with the PGA Tour and golf’s major championships for a documentary series that will follow the lives and stories of the world’s top professional golfers across the 2022 season.

“From Vox Media Studios and the production team behind F1: Drive to Survive, the series will go inside the ropes and behind the scenes of golf’s biggest events, including The Players, the FedExCup, and all four major championships.”

McLaren boss Zak Brown last year said that Drive to Survive has topped an audience of 50m.

Streaming services have jumped onto the sporting bandwagon with specialist series covering teams, tournaments and players.