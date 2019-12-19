Goldman Sachs is in talks with the US government to pay a $2bn (£1.5bn) fine and admit guilt to resolve a criminal investigation into its role in the Malaysian 1MDB corruption scandal, according to the Wall Street Journal.



The bank and US officials have discussed a deal under which a Goldman subsidiary in Asia would plead guilty to violating US bribery laws, the paper reported.



The negotiations also reportedly involve Goldman installing an independent monitor to recommend and oversee changes to its compliance procedures.



City A.M. has contacted Goldman Sachs for comment.



More to follow.

