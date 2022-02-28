Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner says he forged divorce documents twice following double bigamy allegations

A former Goldman Sachs banker has admitted that he “photoshopped” divorce papers so that he could marry American model Kimora Lee Simmons, after being called a “double bigamist” during a trial of his former Goldman Sachs colleague Roger Ng, over his role in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

Tim Leissner, who admitted charges of bribery and money related to the 1MDB scandal in 2018, has said he “faked” divorce documents, in order to marry Simmons while still married to Judy Chan. Leissner also admitted he had previously forged divorce papers in order to marry Goldman Sachs analyst Judy Chan while still married to his first wife in 2000.

In the trial of former Goldman Sachs banker Ng, who is facing 30 years imprisonment over charges of bribery and money laundering in relation to the multi-billion-dollar plot to defraud the Malaysian government, Leissner also said he stole millions from his accomplices.

Leissner explained that on top of the $60m he received in kickbacks himself, he stole $80m from Jho Low – the Chinese-Malaysian businessman accused of masterminding the 1MDB scandal – and a further $1.25m from Ng, whilst acting as Ng’s boss as head of Goldman Sachs south east Asia division.

Leissner, who is testifying against Ng with the hope that he will receive a lighter sentence for his role in the 1MDB scandal, said he used money stolen from the Malaysian government to buy a $50m yacht, a stake in Inter Milan football club, and an apartment on Madison Avenue.

Leissner also claimed that he and Ng had concocted a “cover story,” to explain where their ill-gotten gains had come from, as they claimed that Ng’s wife had invested in a Chinese business owned by Leissner’s wife, Judy Chan.

Leissner also claimed that he and Ng took part in various other business ventures in order to top up their incomes, because they were unhappy with the amount of money they earned as investment bankers.