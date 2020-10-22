Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs record $350m over 1MDB scandal

Hong Kong’s markets watchdog has fined Goldman Sachs’s Asian division $350m (£267m) for its role in the 1MDB scandal, the largest penalty ever issued by the regulator.

The financial hub’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said “serious lapses and deficiencies” in management controls at Goldman Sachs Asia had contributed to the misappropriation of $2.6bn raised by the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

Read more: Goldman Sachs ‘to pay $2bn fine’ in US Justice Department 1MDB probe

Malaysian and US authorities estimate $4.5bn was siphoned off from 1MDB in an elaborate scheme that spanned the globe and implicated high-level officials in the fund, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Goldman staff and others.

Goldman Sachs had generated about $600m in fees for its work with 1MDB, which included three bond offerings in 2012 and 2013 that raised $6.5bn.

The offerings were arranged and underwritten by UK-based Goldman Sachs International, with work conducted by and revenue shared between deal team members in multiple jurisdictions.

The SFC said Goldman Sachs Asia, the bank’s Hong Kong-based regional compliance and control hub had significant involvement in the origination, approval, execution and sales process of the three bond offerings.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

The bank’s Asia hub had earned $210m from the offerings, the largest share among the various Goldman entities.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson told City A.M. the bank would issue a statement in due course.

The 1MDB scandal has been a costly and long-running issue for the US investment banking giant, but there are signs Goldman may be close to drawing a line under the affair.

This week, the bank is set to agree to pay more than $2bn to settle US changes over its role in the scandal.

Under the agreement with the Department of Justice and other regulators, Goldman will reportedly admit fault for its role in underwriting the 1MDB bond offerings, but will dodge a criminal conviction.

Read more: Malaysia drops charges against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB scandal

Last month Malaysia dropped criminal charges against three Goldman Sachs units after the bank agreed to pay $3.9bn to settle the probe.

The units – based in London, Hong Kong and Singapore – had pleaded not guilty in February and the bank has consistently denied wrongdoing.